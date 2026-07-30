Yum! Brands Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:15 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) will host a conference call at 8:15 AM ET on July 30, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.yum.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 800/715-9871 (US) or +1/646-307-1963 (International), Conference ID 8719077.

For a replay call, dial +1/800-770-2030 (US) or +1/609-800-9909 (International) with conference ID 8719077.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.