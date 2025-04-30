YUM! Brands Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM reported first-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s performance reflects solid contributions from the KFC and Taco Bell divisions. On the digital front, the company reported meaningful progress, with digital sales nearing $9 billion and accounting for 55% of total sales. Franchisee feedback on Yum!’s proprietary digital platform, Byte by Yum!, remained positive, reinforcing the brand’s strategic push toward tech-driven growth.

YUM’s Q1 Earnings and Revenue Discussion

For the quarter under review, YUM reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 0.8%. The bottom line increased 13% from $1.15 reported in the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Quarterly revenues of $1.79 billion missed the consensus mark of $1.83 billion. The top line rose 12% on a year-over-year basis.

Worldwide system sales — excluding foreign currency translation — increased 5% year over year, with Taco Bell rising 11% and KFC rising 5%. The metric fell 3% year over year for Pizza Hut.

Divisional Performance of YUM

YUM! Brands primarily announces results under four divisions: KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger Grill.



KFC: Revenues at the KFC division totaled $773 million, up 22% year over year. Our model predicted the metric to increase by 15% from a year ago. During the quarter, the segment’s comps grew 2% year over year against a 2% decline reported in the prior-year quarter.



The division’s operating margin contracted 660 basis points (bps) year over year to 42.9%. In the quarter, the KFC division opened 528 gross new restaurants.



Pizza Hut: This division’s revenues amounted to $231 million, down 3% year over year. Our model predicted the metric to be $253.3 million. Comps decreased 2% year over year compared with the 7% fall reported in the year-ago quarter.



The division’s operating margin contracted 670 bps year over year to 32.3%. The Pizza Hut division opened 198 gross new restaurants during the first quarter.



Taco Bell: The quarterly revenues of this division were $657 million, up 10% year over year. Our model predicted the metric to increase 10.2% from the year-earlier level. Comps increased 9% year over year compared with 1% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.



The division’s operating margin expanded 190 bps year over year to 36.7%. Taco Bell opened 24 gross new restaurants.



Habit Burger Grill: The division’s revenues amounted to $128 million, compared with $130 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the metric to increase 15.8% year over year.



During the quarter, the segment’s comps declined 3% year over year. In the quarter, the division opened one gross new restaurant.

Other Financial Details of YUM! Brands

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $607 million compared with $616 million at 2024-end. Long-term debt, as of the end of the first quarter, was $11.33 billion compared with $11.3 billion at 2024-end.

YUM’s Long-Term Outlook

As part of its strategic roadmap, the company continues to reaffirm the long-term financial targets first introduced in 2022. Management remains confident in delivering approximately 5% annual unit growth, alongside a 7% increase in system sales, excluding the effects of foreign currency and any 53rd week. The company is targeting at least 8% growth in core operating profit, adjusted for currency movements and calendar anomalies.

YUM’s Zacks Rank

