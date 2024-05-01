Yum! Brands Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:15 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) will host a conference call at 8:15 AM ET on May 1, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.yum.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 833/470-1428 (US) or 929/526-1599 (International), Conference ID 491669.

For a replay call, dial 866/813-9403 (US) or +1/929-458-6194 (International), Conference ID 979438.

