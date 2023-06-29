News & Insights

Markets
YUM

Yum! Brands Promotes Sean Tresvant As CEO Of Taco Bell

June 29, 2023 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Thursday said it has promoted Sean Tresvant to Taco Bell Division Chief Executive Officer.

Tresvant will report to Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective January 1, 2024. Tresvant, who currently serves as Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer of Taco Bell, will succeed Mark King, who has announced his decision to retire at the end of 2023.

As CEO, Tresvant will assume global responsibility for driving Taco Bell's growth strategies, franchise operations and overall performance.

"Sean is a visionary business leader and best-in-class brand builder who is driving transformative R.E.D. (relevant, easy, distinctive) sales-powering efforts, from omni-channel initiatives to digital customer touchpoints, to accelerate growth and further elevate and differentiate the Taco Bell fan and team member experience," said Gibbs.

Tresvant joined Taco Bell in January 2022 as Global Chief Brand Officer. He was promoted to an expanded role as Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer earlier this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.