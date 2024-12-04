News & Insights

Yum! Brands price target raised to $155 from $150 at Guggenheim

December 04, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Yum! Brands (YUM) to $155 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Noting that hotel, consumer packaged goods and restaurant stocks are up 25%, 7%, and 12%, respectively, since August, the analyst argues that Yum’s current valuation is “reasonable” for a business growing units by about 5% that can leverage to 10%-plus EPS growth over a multi-year period.

