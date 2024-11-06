Yum! Brands price target lowered to $145 from $147 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Lauren Silberman lowered the firm’s price target on Yum! Brands (YUM) to $145 from $147 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
