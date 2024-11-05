News & Insights

Yum! Brands price target lowered to $134 from $148 at Gordon Haskett

November 05, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Gordon Haskett lowered the firm’s price target on Yum! Brands (YUM) to $134 from $148 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares, arguing that the company’s Q3 release and call “continued to paint a very challenging” picture of the global environment for the company’s collection of quick service concepts, with Taco Bell the exception. Shares have languished in 2024 year-to-date, notes the firm, which sees “more of the same in 1H25” with the KFC and Pizza Hut segments “contending with consumer, geopolitical and value-focused competitive headwinds in many markets globally.”

