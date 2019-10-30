US Markets

Yum Brands misses same-store sales estimates

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Yum Brands Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-restaurant revenue on Wednesday, hit by weak performance at its Pizza Hut and KFC chains.

Sales from restaurants open at least a year rose 3% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, missing the average analyst estimate of 3.3% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $255 million, or 81 cents per share, from $454 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

