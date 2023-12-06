News & Insights

US Markets
YUM

Yum Brands' KFC to acquire 218 restaurants from EG Group in UK, Ireland

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

December 06, 2023 — 06:29 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Yum Brands' YUM.N KFC on Wednesday said it will acquire 218 restaurants from its largest franchisee EG Group in the UK and Ireland.

Once the deal is complete, all of the privately-owned EG Group's KFC UK and Ireland businesses will come under Yum's KFC UK and Ireland management.

The fast-food chain operator said it expects to finalise the transaction by the end of the first half of 2024.

It did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.