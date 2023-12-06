Yum Brands' KFC to acquire 218 restaurants from EG Group in UK, Ireland

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Yum Brands' YUM.N KFC on Wednesday said it will acquire 218 restaurants from its largest franchisee EG Group in the UK and Ireland.

Once the deal is complete, all of the privately-owned EG Group's KFC UK and Ireland businesses will come under Yum's KFC UK and Ireland management.

The fast-food chain operator said it expects to finalise the transaction by the end of the first half of 2024.

It did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

