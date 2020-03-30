Yum! Brands Issues $1,000 Bonuses to Restaurant Managers

On Monday, Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) announced new efforts aimed at supporting its employees during the COVID-19 containment efforts now gripping the U.S. economy.

The restaurant chain, which operates the Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill franchises, is giving $1,000 bonuses to roughly 1,200 general managers across those fast-food brands. The cash is meant to "acknowledge [their] efforts managing teams and maintaining business continuity during these challenging times," Yum! Brands explained in a press release.

Image source: Getty Images.

The coronavirus pandemic is having a mixed but overall negative impact on the business today. On the bright side, delivery demand is spiking for Pizza Hut, just as it has for rival chains like Domino's. However, customer traffic is plummeting at Yum! Brands franchisee restaurants, many of which have temporarily closed or shifted to a drive-thru and delivery model in response to social distancing guidelines.

Today's payment move, in addition to new paid leave benefits for hourly employees affected by the coronavirus, is focused on helping those partners navigate significant operating challenges in the weeks to come while preparing for an eventual resumption of normal business.

"Restaurant general managers are critical to getting our company through the COVID-19 crisis," Yum! Brands said.

10 stocks we like better than Yum! Brands

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yum! Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.