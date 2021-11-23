Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that YUM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $126.47, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUM was $126.47, representing a -6.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.77 and a 25% increase over the 52 week low of $101.18.

YUM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). YUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.19. Zacks Investment Research reports YUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.11%, compared to an industry average of 32.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the yum Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an decrease of -6.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of YUM at 4.74%.

