Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased YUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that YUM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.99, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUM was $104.99, representing a -2.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.62 and a 91.06% increase over the 52 week low of $54.95.

YUM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). YUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports YUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.54%, compared to an industry average of -9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOAT with an increase of 13.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of YUM at 2.62%.

