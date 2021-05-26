Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $120.6, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUM was $120.6, representing a -1.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.73 and a 43.28% increase over the 52 week low of $84.17.

YUM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). YUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.74. Zacks Investment Research reports YUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.81%, compared to an industry average of 33.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUM as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOAT)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RCD with an increase of 18.39% over the last 100 days. EATZ has the highest percent weighting of YUM at 5.97%.

