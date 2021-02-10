Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUM was $103.12, representing a -6.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.66 and a 87.66% increase over the 52 week low of $54.95.

YUM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). YUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports YUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.21%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 32.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of YUM at 4.14%.

