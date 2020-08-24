Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2020

Dividends
Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased YUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that YUM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.1, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUM was $96.1, representing a -19.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.59 and a 74.89% increase over the 52 week low of $54.95.

YUM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). YUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports YUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.27%, compared to an industry average of -20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

