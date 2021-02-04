Yum! Brands Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $332 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.74 billion from $1.69 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.

