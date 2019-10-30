Yum! Brands Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $255 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.34 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75

