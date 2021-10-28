Yum! Brands Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $528 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.61 billion from $1.45 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.22 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q3): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.

