Yum! Brands Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $283 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $1.45 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.

