Yum! Brands Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $418 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $403 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.69 billion from $1.64 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $418 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q2): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.