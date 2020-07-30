Yum! Brands Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $206 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $1.20 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.