Markets
YUM

Yum! Brands Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $206 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $1.20 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular