Yum! Brands Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $314 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $1.60 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $314 Mln. vs. $300 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

