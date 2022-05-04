Yum! Brands Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $399 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $326 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.55 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $399 Mln. vs. $326 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.

