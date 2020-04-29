Yum! Brands Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $83 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $262 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.26 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

