Yum! Brands Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $326 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $1.49 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.