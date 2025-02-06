Yum! Brands Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $423 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $463 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $431 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $2.362 billion from $2.036 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $423 Mln. vs. $463 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue: $2.362 Bln vs. $2.036 Bln last year.

