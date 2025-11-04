Markets
Yum! Brands Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

November 04, 2025 — 07:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $397 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $382 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $442 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $1.979 billion from $1.826 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $397 Mln. vs. $382 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.979 Bln vs. $1.826 Bln last year.

