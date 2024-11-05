Yum! Brands Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $382 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $416 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $391 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.826 billion from $1.708 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $382 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.35 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.826 Bln vs. $1.708 Bln last year.

