Yum! Brands Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $374 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $405 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $1.933 billion from $1.763 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $374 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.933 Bln vs. $1.763 Bln last year.

