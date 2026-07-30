Yum! Brands Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $853 million, or $3.08 per share. This compares with $374 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $2.169 billion from $1.933 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $853 Mln. vs. $374 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.08 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $2.169 Bln vs. $1.933 Bln last year.

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