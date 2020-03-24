Yum Brands expects bigger hit to Q2 same-store sales from coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N said on Tuesday it expects the coronavirus to impact its second-quarter same-store sales more significantly than the first quarter, as the virus spreads across the world.

The company said in a regulatory filing it would also suspend its previously announced $2 billion share repurchase program.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

