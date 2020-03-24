Yum Brands expects bigger hit to Q2 same-store sales from coronavirus

Contributor
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Yum Brands Inc said on Tuesday it expects the coronavirus to impact its second-quarter same-store sales more significantly than the first quarter, as the virus spreads across the world.

March 24 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N said on Tuesday it expects the coronavirus to impact its second-quarter same-store sales more significantly than the first quarter, as the virus spreads across the world.

The company said in a regulatory filing it would also suspend its previously announced $2 billion share repurchase program.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters