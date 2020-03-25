Yum! Brands Enhances Employee Benefits Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands is enhancing the benefits available to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yum! Brands said it is launching a global medical relief fund to provide financial support for restaurant employees at company and franchise-owned stores who are diagnosed with or who are caring for someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

In U.S. company-owned KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants, the company will pay employees who are required to stay at home, or who work at a restaurant that is closed, for their scheduled or regularly scheduled hours during their time away from work.

Yum! is actively working with its franchise partners to encourage a similar approach.

Pizza Hut is now offering Contactless Delivery in the U.S. and 48 countries internationally, where customers can request online or through Pizza Hut's mobile app to have their pizza left at the door upon delivery.

In the U.S., KFC and Taco Bell also offer Contactless Delivery through the Grubhub partnership.

The company established a Global Franchise Health and COVID-19 Support Team to help KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill franchisees navigate business continuity.

KFC is donating to its existing charity partner, Blessings in a Backpack, to help feed 100,000 children affected by mandatory school closures across the U.S. The brand is also delivering buckets of chicken to healthcare workers and hospitals in its hometown.

Pizza Hut is providing pizzas to front-line healthcare workers and essential personnel. With partner First Book, Pizza Hut is providing books to families in need and kids at home through its longstanding BOOK IT! program.

Taco Bell is deploying its Taco Truck to feed front-line healthcare workers and other essential personnel and donating to local food banks.

The Habit Burger Grill is providing free meals to the medical community, first responders and volunteers through its food trucks and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

