YUM BRANDS Earnings Results: $YUM Reports Quarterly Earnings

YUM BRANDS ($YUM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, missing estimates of $1.61 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $2,362,000,000, missing estimates of $2,369,403,389 by $-7,403,389.

YUM BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

YUM BRANDS insiders have traded $YUM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W GIBBS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 35,208 shares for an estimated $4,786,935 .

. SCOTT CATLETT (Chief Legal &Franchise Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,234 shares for an estimated $1,134,562 .

. WEIR MIRIAN M GRADDICK sold 1,309 shares for an estimated $179,856

YUM BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of YUM BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 534 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YUM BRANDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $YUM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JIM BANKS purchased up to $15,000 on 08/08.

