Yum! Brands: Earnings Defy Revenue Dip

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), the global fast-food powerhouse with brands like KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, shared its first-quarter earnings report on April 30, 2025.

The report revealed mixed results, with a Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30, narrowly surpassing the $1.29 expectation. The revenue totaled $1.79 billion, underperforming the anticipated $1.85 billion.

Despite revenue challenges, the quarter showcased strong operating profit growth and success in the Taco Bell and KFC divisions.

Metric Q1 2025 Q1 Estimate Q1 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.30 $1.29 $1.15 13.0% Revenue $1.79 billion $1.85 billion $1.60 billion 11.8% Operating Profit $548 million - $520 million 5.4% KFC Operating Margin 42.9% - 49.5% (6.6 pp)

Business Overview

Yum! Brands operates over 61,000 restaurants globally, with popular chains like KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. The company's strategy revolves around leveraging franchise relationships, driving global expansion, and embracing digital transformation. These efforts ensure strong brand presence and provide diverse revenue streams across multiple regions.

The company has placed significant emphasis on digital and technological innovations to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience. The Byte by Yum! platform is a testament to this commitment, driving substantial digital sales and operational efficiencies.

Quarterly Performance

The important Taco Bell segment achieved a remarkable 11% growth in U.S. system sales, contributing significantly to Yum!'s positive quarterly performance. The division's operating profit increased by 16% year-over-year to $241 million in Q1 2025, powered by inventive menu choices and robust consumer engagement.

KFC, another core segment, saw a solid 6% increase in system sales during Q1 2025. This solid performance can be attributed to continuing international unit growth, reflecting its powerful market presence. The operating margin for KFC was 42.9% in Q1 2025, reflecting a significant decline from 49.5% in Q1 2024.

In contrast, analysts believe Pizza Hut's lackluster performance stems from fierce competition and a need to revitalize its market approach.

Overall, global system sales grew by 5% in Q1 2025, excluding foreign currency impacts, pointing to Yum!'s successful international strategy and digital initiatives. The move toward enhancing digital operations is significant, with digital sales accounting for over 50% of total system revenue in 2024.

Looking Ahead

However, management remains focused on pursuing long-term growth strategies including expanding digital platforms and advancing franchise operations. The transition triggered by CEO David Gibbs' upcoming retirement is also a factor to watch in the near term.

Investors should closely monitor Yum!'s strategic initiatives in improving Pizza Hut's performance and capitalizing onglobal marketopportunities. Emphasis on digital transformation and brand evolution remains a critical component of sustaining the company's growth momentum.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

