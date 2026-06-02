Markets
YUM

Yum! Brands COO Tracy Skeans Plans To Retire

June 02, 2026 — 09:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief People & Culture Officer,Tracy Skeans, plans to retire after more than 25 years with the company. Skeans will remain in her current role through late this year, after which she will move into an advisory position.

Skeans' responsibilities will transition to the company's next Chief People & Culture Officer and Chief Scale Officer. Yum! Brands is working to fill both roles. Skeans will assist in the transition in her advisory role through early 2028.

Skeans spent more than 25 years with Yum! Brands and was instrumental in shaping the company's business, culture and leadership, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

YUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.