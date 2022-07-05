Yum Brands close to selling KFC business in Russia

Adds details on Pizza Hut sale, background

July 5 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N said on Tuesday it is in advanced talks to sell its KFC restaurants and franchise rights in Russia to a local buyer, after which the company plans to fully exit the country.

The company also said it had completed the sale of its Pizza Hut business to a local operator who is re-branding the restaurants.

Yum Brands in March joined a host of other Western brands in suspending all operations and investments in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

