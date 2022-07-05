US Markets
Yum Brands close to selling KFC business in Russia

Yum Brands Inc said on Tuesday it is in advanced talks to sell its KFC restaurants and franchise rights in Russia to a local buyer, after which the company plans to fully exit the country.

July 5 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N said on Tuesday it is in advanced talks to sell its KFC restaurants and franchise rights in Russia to a local buyer, after which the company plans to fully exit the country.

The company also said it had completed the sale of its Pizza Hut business to a local operator who is re-branding the restaurants.

Yum Brands in March joined a host of other Western brands in suspending all operations and investments in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

