Markets
YUM

Yum! Brands Close To Exiting Russia As KFC Sale Nears

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands (YUM) is close to selling its Russian KFC business as part of its plan to exit the country's market in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Yum Brands said that the company's plan to fully exit from Russia will be complete after the KFC transaction.

Last month, Yum! completed the transfer of ownership of all Pizza Hut franchise assets to a local operator who has initiated the process of re-branding locations to a non-Yum! concept.

The company is also in advanced stages of transferring ownership of its KFC restaurants, operating system and master franchise rights, including the network of franchised restaurants, to a local operator.

Yum said it has been redirecting any profits from its Russian operations to humanitarian efforts as it works to exit the country. The restaurant company added it is stopping all investment, restaurant development and operations in the country.

Yum is the latest US restaurant company to exit from Russia after the Ukraine invasion. Earlier, McDonald's sold its Russian locations to an existing licensee in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular