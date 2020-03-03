Yum! Brands Buys Heartstyles

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) said Tuesday that it has acquired Heartstyles, a company offering a leadership development program, to unlock potential and build the capabilities of people who drive the performance for KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants around the world.

Created by Stephen Klemich and Mara Klemich, both specialists in personal and cultural transformation, Heartstyles is an intuitive and practical method for helping people learn how to become the best versions of themselves, lead authentically and build workplace cultures that unlock the potential of teams and deliver strong results.

