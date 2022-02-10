Yum! Brands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for YUM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.44, changing hands as low as $124.20 per share. Yum! Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YUM's low point in its 52 week range is $101.94 per share, with $139.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.96. The YUM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

