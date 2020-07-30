US Markets
YUM

Yum Brands beats same-store sales estimates on pizza, taco cravings

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published

Yum Brands Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly same-restaurant sales, as diners sought comfort foods such as pizzas and tacos while under coronavirus lockdowns.

July 30 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly same-restaurant sales, as diners sought comfort foods such as pizzas and tacos while under coronavirus lockdowns.

Same-store sales for the second quarter ended June 30 fell 15%. Analysts had forecast a 16.02% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Yum, which operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, said net income fell to $206 million, or 67 cents per share, from $289 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular