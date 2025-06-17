Markets
YUM

Yum! Brands Appoints Chris Turner As CEO

June 17, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), a fast-food corp, on Tuesday announced that the Board has unanimously elected Chris Turner as Chief Executive Officer with effect from October 1.

Turner will take over as Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, who announced the intention to retire in March, after serving 37 years.

Turner has been serving as CFO, since 2019. Turner had previously worked at PepsiCo, McKinsey & Co.

In the pre-market trading, Yum! Brands is 0.04% lesser at $141.89 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

YUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.