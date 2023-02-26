Yulong Petrochemical expects refinery to start up by Dec 2024 - local govt official

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's Yulong Petrochemical is aiming for commercial operation of its 400,000 barrel-per-day refinery by December 2024, a Chinese government official told an investment forum in Singapore on Monday.

Yulong is also building a 1.5 million tonne-per-year ethylene complex at the refinery in Longkou county in China's northern Shandong province.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen in Singapore; Writing by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

