Yulong Petrochemical expects refinery to start up by Dec 2024 - local govt official

February 26, 2023 — 11:06 pm EST

Written by Aizhu Chen for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's Yulong Petrochemical is aiming for commercial operation of its 400,000 barrel-per-day refinery by December 2024, a Chinese government official told an investment forum in Singapore on Monday.

Yulong is also building a 1.5 million tonne-per-year ethylene complex at the refinery in Longkou county in China's northern Shandong province.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen in Singapore; Writing by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.