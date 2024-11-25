News & Insights

Yukiguni Maitake Updates Financial Results for 2024

November 25, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

YUKIGUNI MAITAKE CO., LTD. (JP:1375) has released an update.

Yukiguni Maitake Co., Ltd. has issued corrections to its previously announced consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The adjustments affect various financial metrics, including operating profit and profit before tax, indicating slight changes in their year-on-year percentages. These updates are crucial for investors tracking the company’s fiscal performance and future projections.

Tags

Stocks
