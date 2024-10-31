News & Insights

Yuki Gosei Kogyo Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

October 31, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:4531) has released an update.

Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 24.1% and net income increasing by 114.7% compared to the same period last year. The company showed strong growth in operating and ordinary income as well, indicating a robust recovery and promising outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

