Yuk Wing Group Forecasts Profitable Turnaround in 2024

Yuk Wing Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an expected turnaround to a net profit of at least HK$5.0 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$7.0 million in the same period in 2023. This positive change is driven by increased construction activities and a rise in demand for their products in the Hong Kong market. Investors are advised to await the final interim results due in November 2024.

