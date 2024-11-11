News & Insights

Yuk Wing Group Forecasts Profitable Turnaround in 2024

November 11, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Yuk Wing Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1536) has released an update.

Yuk Wing Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an expected turnaround to a net profit of at least HK$5.0 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$7.0 million in the same period in 2023. This positive change is driven by increased construction activities and a rise in demand for their products in the Hong Kong market. Investors are advised to await the final interim results due in November 2024.

