Yuga Labs Shifts Focus To Metaverse, Axes Jobs

Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre announced on Friday a major restructuring that included layoffs across various teams. This came during an intensifying focus on expanding into the metaverse, signaling a strategic shift in the company's priorities.

In a statement, Alegre conveyed the tough decision to eliminate several roles across the company, emphasizing the need to streamline efforts and focus on core competencies.

He reflected on his journey since joining Yuga Labs six months ago, highlighting his commitment to creative storytelling and community building, which he believed are at the heart of Yuga.

The CEO acknowledged the company's achievements, including successful initiatives like Dookey Dash, Twelvefold, Made by Apes and collaborations with brands such as Gucci and BAPE.

He also pointed out challenges, especially in gaming execution, emphasizing the need for external partnerships to enhance the company's offerings.

Alegre announced a renewed focus on the Otherside strategy, aiming to integrate all digital connections into the evolution of Otherside.

This includes gaming, entertainment experiences, interactive social connections, and a slew of unique initiatives led by Eric Reid and his team.

Detailing the future of Yuga's communities, Alegre mentioned plans for Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Meebits and 10KTF.

He emphasized the importance of the metaverse, with Meebits being designed specifically for it.

The Otherside team is set to roll out new gaming experiences through third-party partnerships, with 2024 earmarked as a significant year for showcasing the Otherside platform.

Addressing the company's commitment to transparency, Alegre stated regular development updates would be provided in the coming weeks.

He also highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships, mentioning collaborations with Hadean, Bad Rhino, OMA3, Accelbyte and Faraway, among others.

Alegre further committed that employees affected by the restructuring would receive ample support, including generous severance packages and assistance in finding new job opportunities.

He acknowledged the challenges faced not only by Yuga Labs but also by the broader industry and global economy.

