Yuexiu’s April Toll Revenue Dips Amid New Challenges

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (HK:1052) has released an update.

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure reports a general month-on-month and year-on-year decline in April 2024’s toll traffic volume and revenue across several of its expressway projects, attributed to factors like the Qingming Festival’s toll-free policy, new competing expressways, and increased traffic restrictions. Notably, the GNSR Expressway experienced a significant decrease due to route shortening from a new expressway, while the Han’e Expressway saw mixed results with increased traffic volume but lower revenue due to traffic diversion.

For further insights into HK:1052 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.