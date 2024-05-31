News & Insights

Yuexiu’s April Toll Revenue Dips Amid New Challenges

May 31, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (HK:1052) has released an update.

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure reports a general month-on-month and year-on-year decline in April 2024’s toll traffic volume and revenue across several of its expressway projects, attributed to factors like the Qingming Festival’s toll-free policy, new competing expressways, and increased traffic restrictions. Notably, the GNSR Expressway experienced a significant decrease due to route shortening from a new expressway, while the Han’e Expressway saw mixed results with increased traffic volume but lower revenue due to traffic diversion.

