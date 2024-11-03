Yuexiu Transport’s Strategic Move: Potential Equity Sale

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (HK:1052) has released an update.

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has initiated a public tender for the potential sale of a 60% equity stake in one of its subsidiaries, with a minimum consideration set at RMB190.8 million. The final sale price will be determined based on the highest bid, but will not fall below the set minimum. This move could lead to a significant transaction, potentially affecting the company’s stock and requiring compliance with Hong Kong’s listing rules.

