Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Seeks to Issue RMB5 Billion Bonds

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (HK:1052) has released an update.

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has applied to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange to register a public offering of corporate bonds worth up to RMB5 billion. These bonds, targeting professional investors in the PRC, will be listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange once approved. With a high credit rating of “AAA,” this move could significantly bolster the company’s capital resources if market conditions are favorable.

