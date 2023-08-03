Yuexiu Services Group (6626) Price Target Decreased by 5.69% to 5.30

The average one-year price target for Yuexiu Services Group (6626) has been revised to 5.30 / share. This is an decrease of 5.69% from the prior estimate of 5.62 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.24 to a high of 6.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.41% from the latest reported closing price of 2.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yuexiu Services Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6626 is 0.08%, an increase of 59.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.81% to 1,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 455K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 372K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6626 by 45.43% over the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 287K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6626 by 16.10% over the last quarter.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 204K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

AVES - Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF holds 152K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

